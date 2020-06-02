Liberals want Province to look a regional reopening plan

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The B.C. Liberals are calling on the Province and Dr. Henry to take a regional approach to reopen the Province.

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says with some areas of the Province experiencing low case counts, and he is asking Dr. Henry to explore the idea of region-specific plans to opening the Province.

“It’s clear, based on the evidence, that some regions and industries have been hit harder than others across the Province. It seems reasonable to at least consider tailored, regional reopening plans based on the specific case counts of each region,” said Wilkinson.

The Northern Health region has one active case of COVID-19, with a total case count of 64. Other areas like Vancouver Island and the Interior also have lower case counts compared to the Vancouver and Fraser Health Authorities.

“Tourism, an integral part of our provincial economy which brings in about $20-billion in revenue and employs over 160,00 British Columbians, has especially struggled,” added Wilkinson. “We’re hopeful that government will seriously consider a regional approach that will help mitigate some of the social and economic impacts this pandemic has created.”

In April, Dr. Henry suggested some restrictions could be lifted from region to region because of lower case counts. While that idea was floated in April, it’s not clear why Dr. Henry or the Province has followed through with that idea.

Watch the clip below from the April 9, 2020 COVID-19 update.