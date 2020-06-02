HealthNews

Liberals want Province to look a regional reopening plan

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Official Opposition Leader, Andrew Wilkinson, was guest speaker at a Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on May 22, 2019. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Liberals want Province to look a regional reopening plan

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The B.C. Liberals are calling on the Province and Dr. Henry to take a...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Women’s Resource Society to offer CRA tax filing service

Fort St. John, B.C.- The Fort St. John Women's Resource Society is doing a CRA Income Tax filing service. To...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Summer to start off slowly in Fort St John, according to Summer Forecast

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Weather Network has released its 2020 Summer Forecast for Northeastern B.C. and, particularly,...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The B.C. Liberals are calling on the Province and Dr. Henry to take a regional approach to reopen the Province.

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says with some areas of the Province experiencing low case counts, and he is asking Dr. Henry to explore the idea of region-specific plans to opening the Province.

“It’s clear, based on the evidence, that some regions and industries have been hit harder than others across the Province. It seems reasonable to at least consider tailored, regional reopening plans based on the specific case counts of each region,” said Wilkinson.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Northern Health region has one active case of COVID-19, with a total case count of 64. Other areas like Vancouver Island and the Interior also have lower case counts compared to the Vancouver and Fraser Health Authorities.

“Tourism, an integral part of our provincial economy which brings in about $20-billion in revenue and employs over 160,00 British Columbians, has especially struggled,” added Wilkinson. “We’re hopeful that government will seriously consider a regional approach that will help mitigate some of the social and economic impacts this pandemic has created.”

In April, Dr. Henry suggested some restrictions could be lifted from region to region because of lower case counts. While that idea was floated in April, it’s not clear why Dr. Henry or the Province has followed through with that idea.

Watch the clip below from the April 9, 2020 COVID-19 update.

Previous articleRemote voting amid coronavirus can be done securely: House of Commons Speaker

More Articles Like This

Remote voting amid coronavirus can be done securely: House of Commons Speaker

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted June 2, 2020 2:51 pm Updated June 2, 2020 2:53 pm 0:55Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Parliament will sit four times per week...
Read more

Women’s Resource Society to offer CRA tax filing service

News Laura Briggs - 0
Fort St. John, B.C.- The Fort St. John Women's Resource Society is doing a CRA Income Tax filing service. To qualify, earnings must be $36,000...
Read more

Fight fake news linking 5G with coronavirus, European Union members urge

Health Global News - 0
By Foo Yun Chee Reuters Posted June 2, 2020 2:24 pm 2:24Conspiracy theorists burn 5G towers, claiming link to COVID-19 Some conspiracy theorists are falsely linking 5G, the...
Read more

1 new case of COVID-19 in N.B., with all 13 active cases located in the Campbellton region

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick announced one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a person aged 80 to 89 “linked to” the Manior de la Vallee long-term...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv