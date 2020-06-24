Local athlete to join National Women’s Under-18 Team Summer Camp

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local athlete will be joining the Hockey Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team Summer Camp.

Brooke Disher, of Fort St. John, has been invited to take part in the Summer Camp.

Disher, who is 15-years-old, is a defenceman and has spent the last three seasons at Okanagan Hockey Academy Prep School in Penticton. Last season, Disher managed to register eight points in eight games.

The Summer Camp will feature the top 59 under-18 women’s hockey players in the country.