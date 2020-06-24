NewsSports

Local athlete to join National Women’s Under-18 Team Summer Camp

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Local athlete to join National Women’s Under-18 Team Summer Camp

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local athlete will be joining the Hockey Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team Summer...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Suspect charged in connection to three vehicle fires

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A suspect has been charged in connection to the burning of three vehicles that...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 signs Local Education Agreements with First Nations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 and its Board of Trustees officially signed Local Education Agreements with...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local athlete will be joining the Hockey Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team Summer Camp.

Brooke Disher, of Fort St. John, has been invited to take part in the Summer Camp.

Disher, who is 15-years-old, is a defenceman and has spent the last three seasons at Okanagan Hockey Academy Prep School in Penticton. Last season, Disher managed to register eight points in eight games.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Summer Camp will feature the top 59 under-18 women’s hockey players in the country.

This year, due to COVID-19, the camp will be taking place virtually.
Players invited to the U-18 camp will have weekly meetings with the coaches and management until the 2021 IIHF U-18Women’s World Hockey Championships.
The 2021 U-18 Women’s World Hockey Championship is scheduled for January 5-12 in Sweden.
Previous articleSuspect charged in connection to three vehicle fires

More Articles Like This

Suspect charged in connection to three vehicle fires

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A suspect has been charged in connection to the burning of three vehicles that took place, in Fort St....
Read more

School District 60 signs Local Education Agreements with First Nations

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 and its Board of Trustees officially signed Local Education Agreements with Doig River First Nation and...
Read more

13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across BC, total cases up to 2,835 as of Tuesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 13 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,835, as announced on Tuesday. According to...
Read more

City and PRRD sign agreement that will allow construction of the Festival Plaza

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John and the Peace River Regional District have signed an agreement that...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv