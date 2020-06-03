Local business lights up in support of Pride Week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Many events have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those events in Fort St. John is Pride Week and everything that goes along with it, including the parade and social gatherings.

Since gatherings and events can not happen due to the pandemic, a local business decided to take it upon themselves to do some celebrating for Pride.

Urban Systems, located on 100 Street in Fort St. John, installed rainbow lights on the outside of their building for the duration of Pride Week, spreading a little happiness and appreciation for the LGBTQ community.

On May 22, the North Peace Pride Society made the decision to cancel this year’s Walk and Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.