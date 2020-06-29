Local elected officials to talk with Province about Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In a letter to the B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources, MP Bob Zimmer is asking for a timeline as to when an investigation will be completed and released on the Old Fort Landslide.

Zimmer also asks that the Peace River Regional District receives the information as soon as possible so that they can develop some kind of plan.

In addition to a letter being sent to the Province, a meeting is being held tonight, Monday, June 29, at 7:00 P.M., at The Lido, where residents can voice their concerns.

Meeting organizer, Julie Ziebart, says the concerns will then be forwarded to an elected-officials meeting with the Province.

“I can compile all of the messaging that comes out of this two-hour meeting into something that Dan [Davies], Brad [Sperling], and Bob [Zimmer] can have for their meeting with the Province.”

That meeting is expected to take place Tuesday morning.