Health

Long-term care facilities are the only option for many. What happens when they fall short?

Avatar
By Global News
long-term-care-facilities-are-the-only-option-for-many.-what-happens-when-they-fall-short?

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

New fishing dock installed at Beatton Provincial Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new dock has been installed this week on Charlie Lake.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Liberals call on Provincial NDP Government to halt hunt tags for cows and calves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Government has plans on increasing hunt tags for cows and calves in...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in BC, no current active cases in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,632,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Hundreds of long-term care facilities across Canada have struggled with outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, leaving a string of deaths and communities shaken.

In response to the overwhelming outbreaks in Ontario and Quebec homes, the Canadian Armed Forces were deployed to the worst-hit long-term care facilities to help control the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

What the soldiers saw ⁠— including poorly trained staff, cockroaches, flies, rotten food and residents left in soiled diapers or crying out for help for lengthy periods, according to reports ⁠— led to the launch of formal investigations in both Ontario and Quebec.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Now, experts worry Canadians won’t feel confident accessing long-term care for aging or sick family members, but there aren’t really alternatives.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Military teams raise concerns about conditions at Ontario care homes

Kristy Schippel is one Canadian who has had to make the difficult decision to place a family member in a long-term care facility. Her mother was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2014,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleHow the coronavirus pandemic has put Canadian tourism in ‘survival mode’

More Articles Like This

How the coronavirus pandemic has put Canadian tourism in ‘survival mode’

Health Global News - 0
Joe Bailey lost over $225,000 worth of tour bookings once the novel coronavirus pandemic hit. Bailey runs Indigenous-owned and operated North Star Adventures, a Yellowknife-based...
Read more

China defends its handling of the coronavirus pandemic in new report

Health Global News - 0
Senior Chinese officials released a lengthy report Sunday on the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, defending their government’s actions and saying that China...
Read more

Will summer slow the coronavirus pandemic?

Health Global News - 0
Summer is just around the corner, bringing hot weather, humidity and hopefully, lots of sunshine. And as we face the prospect of a pandemic summer,...
Read more

Brazil takes down months of coronavirus data from website as COVID-19 deaths rise

Health Global News - 0
Brazil removed from public view months of data on its COVID-19 epidemic on Saturday, as President Jair Bolsonaro defended delays and changes to official...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv