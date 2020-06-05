Man arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit bills

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP has arrested, and Crown Counsel has approved charges against one man for allegedly using counterfeit bills.

Wynter Scott has been charged with three counts of Uttering Counterfeit Currency and one count of Break of Release Order connected with reports of counterfeit currency.

Over the last two weeks, the Fort St. John RCMP have investigated seven reports of counterfeit currency. The reports all suggested there were numerous fake $50 and $100 being circulated in the community.

“Typically, large denomination counterfeit currency is used to purchase smaller priced items, and the offender receives a significant amount of cashback as change,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St John RCMP. “Occasionally, the offender will return to the business and return the item, receiving the remainder of the cash value back.”

Scott is currently facing additional counterfeit charges from January of this year. Scott was released on a Release Order and will appear in court again on July 13, 2020.

The Fort St John RCMP is reminding local businesses to ensure staff have adequate training in counterfeit bill detection to deter the offender from passing bills to them and to prevent the financial loss.

If a business receives a suspected counterfeit bill, retain the bill and call the police.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about any counterfeit currency activity to contact police by calling the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.