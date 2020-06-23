NewsRegional

Man charged for arson at Dawson Creek Walmart

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The entrance of the Dawson Creek Walmart.

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Standing water caused delays in maintaining the Woodlawn Cemetery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John says heavy rain caused a delay...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Man charged for arson at Dawson Creek Walmart

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP have charged a man following a case of arson. According to RCMP, officers,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD provides residents with Monday afternoon update on Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District provided an update to residents, on Monday afternoon, regarding...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP have charged a man following a case of arson.

According to RCMP, officers, along with the Dawson Creek Fire Department, were called to the local Walmart, on Monday, June 15, at 9:10, for possible arson.

When police arrived on scene it was learned that someone had apparently set fire to items at the back of the store. Customers and employees were evacuated and there were no reports of injuries.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Walmart was closed for a time period for everyone’s safety as a full clean up took place.

Several witnesses were spoken too and video surveillance identified a possible suspect and have located evidence in the arson.

21-year-old Nathan Whynot, of Dawson Creek, has been charged in connection with this investigation. He will appear in court at a later date.

Previous articlePRRD provides residents with Monday afternoon update on Old Fort Landslide
Next articleStanding water caused delays in maintaining the Woodlawn Cemetery

More Articles Like This

Standing water caused delays in maintaining the Woodlawn Cemetery

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John says heavy rain caused a delay in mowing the grass at...
Read more

PRRD provides residents with Monday afternoon update on Old Fort Landslide

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District provided an update to residents, on Monday afternoon, regarding the Old Fort Landslide. According to...
Read more

168 wildfires seen across BC so far for the 2020 season

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service has released its seasonal summary and outlook for wildfire activity in British Columbia. According to the...
Read more

City Recreation facilities to remain closed until the Fall

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John's Recreation facilities could open on September 8. At...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv