Man charged for arson at Dawson Creek Walmart

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP have charged a man following a case of arson.

According to RCMP, officers, along with the Dawson Creek Fire Department, were called to the local Walmart, on Monday, June 15, at 9:10, for possible arson.

When police arrived on scene it was learned that someone had apparently set fire to items at the back of the store. Customers and employees were evacuated and there were no reports of injuries.

Walmart was closed for a time period for everyone’s safety as a full clean up took place.

Several witnesses were spoken too and video surveillance identified a possible suspect and have located evidence in the arson.

21-year-old Nathan Whynot, of Dawson Creek, has been charged in connection with this investigation. He will appear in court at a later date.