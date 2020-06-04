Health

Many Canadians turned to weed as coronavirus arrived. Here’s how to tell if that’s a problem

Avatar
By Global News
many-canadians-turned-to-weed-as-coronavirus-arrived.-here’s-how-to-tell-if-that’s-a-problem

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP looking to identify suspect in vandalism of crosswalk

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

FSJ Public Library to start phase one of re-opening

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The Fort St. John Public Library is set to start their first phase of re-opening...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Curling Club to hold AGM June 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding its Annual General Meeting on...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

For better or worse, many Canadians appear to be turning to weed to help them cope with the stress and isolation caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In mid-March, as coronavirus-related shutdowns took hold, government-owned cannabis retailers in Ontario and Quebec reported sharply increased sales.

But were those sales displaced from brick-and-mortar stores, as customers suddenly sought to have cannabis shipped to them instead of buying it in person?

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Sales figures recently released for March by Statistics Canada provided an answer: total sales increased noticeably as the pandemic made itself felt.

Story continues below advertisement

Did panicky customers overstock? It doesn’t look that way. While official sales figures for April aren’t out yet, licenced producers say sales fell to normal levels, but not below.

Why might so many turn to cannabis as a coping strategy in a crisis?

“One motive could be to manage negative emotions,” says Calgary-based addiction psychologist Jonathan Stea. “Cannabis can be good for that, because it’s a mind-altering substance.

“It can immediately take away anxiety, or immediately take away boredom or sadness in the short term.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCoronavirus: Ontario takes over management of long-term care home in Vaughan

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Ontario takes over management of long-term care home in Vaughan

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted June 4, 2020 1:41 pm 2:22Families react to allegations at 5 Ontario care homes WATCH ABOVE: One day after the military made...
Read more

Team sports to gradually resume in Quebec amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Quebec will allow some team sports to slowly resume as the province continues to ease restrictions designed to limit the novel coronavirus. Premier François Legault...
Read more

Seniors to receive special COVID-19 benefit in July: Trudeau

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted June 4, 2020 1:11 pm OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a special one-time payment for seniors will go out...
Read more

Antioxidants in brain linked to better outcomes for patients with psychosis: London researchers

Health Global News - 0
A study out of Western University and Lawson Health Research Institute suggests that increased antioxidant levels in the brain are linked to quicker responses...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv