Health

‘Many questions’ after report that WHO praised China to get COVID-19 data: Trudeau

Avatar
By Global News
‘many-questions’-after-report-that-who-praised-china-to-get-covid-19-data:-trudeau

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Nearly 60,000 students across BC return to school as in-class learning reopens

VICTORIA, B.C.- The B.C. Government reopened in-class learning to all students on Monday, June 1, with close to 30...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Firefighter takes a stand against racism

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over the past few days, many have been following the uprise in protests against...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Application process open for Indigenous Youth Rise COVID-19 Support fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Indigenous Youth in Canada aged 13 to 30 years of age are encouraged to...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there are “many questions” after a report that the World Health Organization praised China ‘s early handling of the coronavirus pandemic in an attempt to get critical health information.

During a daily briefing with journalists about the pandemic, Trudeau was asked about a report from the Associated Press that cited recordings and internal records of WHO meetings in which officials expressed frustration with China for not sharing information.

READ MORE: China frustrated WHO by delaying coronavirus info, despite public praise: sources

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The report says WHO officials decided to try using public praise to “coax” data about the burgeoning crisis out of Beijing even though the data being offered was described as “clearly not enough.”

“I think there are many questions that need to be asked about the World Health Organization, about China and other countries’ behaviours through this,” Trudeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to focus right now on doing everything we can to keep Canadians safe … the World Health Organization remains a truly important ally in doing that but there are many questions that need to be answered going forward.”

READ MORE: Trudeau says world has questions ‘particularly’ for China on COVID-19 origin

The Trudeau government has been tight-lipped on its view of how the Chinese regime has handled the pandemic even as other countries,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCoronavirus: UN’s global appeal to fund emergency aid in Yemen falls $1B short
Next articleBlack neighbourhoods in Toronto are hit hardest by COVID-19 — and it’s ‘anchored in racism’: experts

More Articles Like This

Black neighbourhoods in Toronto are hit hardest by COVID-19 — and it’s ‘anchored in racism’: experts

Health Global News - 0
There are more Black people living in Toronto neighbourhoods that have the highest number of novel coronavirus infections — indicating that there are health...
Read more

Coronavirus: UN’s global appeal to fund emergency aid in Yemen falls $1B short

Health Global News - 0
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A United Nations appeal Tuesday for countries to fund emergency aid in Yemen, where more than five years of...
Read more

Liberals want Province to look a regional reopening plan

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The B.C. Liberals are calling on the Province and Dr. Henry to take a regional approach to reopen the...
Read more

Remote voting amid coronavirus can be done securely: House of Commons Speaker

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted June 2, 2020 2:51 pm Updated June 2, 2020 2:53 pm 0:55Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Parliament will sit four times per week...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv