Mayor Ackerman discusses Canada Day reverse parade and peaceful protests

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- Mayor Lori Ackerman was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss and help answer some questions around Canada Day and the parade.

Most activities and plans for Canada Day that had been planned in advance have been canceled or changed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A big question that was being asked on social media the last week has been in regard to the Canada Day parade. More specifically, why it can’t happen, but peaceful protests are allowed.

Mayor Ackerman states that protests are allowed from the Provincial Health Officers, guidelines were put in place, and that peaceful protests are a right and that the City doesn’t have restrictions or have stepped in during peaceful protests. She also states that a reverse parade is allowed because mainly, the parade is coming to residents instead of residents going to the parade. It still maintains physical distancing that has been put in place by health officials.

Mayor Ackerman also stated that the City can’t disregard public health orders and have a parade but does say that the City staff went digging for ideas to make the week of June 25 to July 1 something that could be enjoyed by everyone.

Mayor Ackerman also states that a map will be posted on the City Website and Facebook Page, closer to the event that shows the route of the reverse parade.