News

Mayor Ackerman discusses Canada Day reverse parade and peaceful protests

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Large amounts of rain expected this weekend for Northeast BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Large amounts of rain are expected to sweep across most of Northeast B.C. this...
Read more
Energy NewsTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

PRRD wants well site reclamation reports

The Peace River Regional District wants quarterly updates from the province on the dormant and orphan wells...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Mayor Ackerman discusses Canada Day reverse parade and peaceful protests

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- Mayor Lori Ackerman was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss and help answer some...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- Mayor Lori Ackerman was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss and help answer some questions around Canada Day and the parade.

Most activities and plans for Canada Day that had been planned in advance have been canceled or changed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A big question that was being asked on social media the last week has been in regard to the Canada Day parade. More specifically, why it can’t happen, but peaceful protests are allowed.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Mayor Ackerman states that protests are allowed from the Provincial Health Officers, guidelines were put in place, and that peaceful protests are a right and that the City doesn’t have restrictions or have stepped in during peaceful protests. She also states that a reverse parade is allowed because mainly, the parade is coming to residents instead of residents going to the parade. It still maintains physical distancing that has been put in place by health officials.

Mayor Ackerman also stated that the City can’t disregard public health orders and have a parade but does say that the City staff went digging for ideas to make the week of June 25 to July 1 something that could be enjoyed by everyone.

Mayor Ackerman also states that a map will be posted on the City Website and Facebook Page,  closer to the event that shows the route of the reverse parade.

Previous articleGuide Outfitters struggling due to COVID-19 and closed borders
Next articlePRRD wants well site reclamation reports

More Articles Like This

Large amounts of rain expected this weekend for Northeast BC

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Large amounts of rain are expected to sweep across most of Northeast B.C. this weekend. According to Environment Canada Meteorologist,...
Read more

PRRD wants well site reclamation reports

Energy News Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District wants quarterly updates from the province on the dormant and orphan wells to be cleaned up under...
Read more

Guide Outfitters struggling due to COVID-19 and closed borders

Moose Talks Laura Briggs - 0
SURREY, B.C.- Guide Outfitters Association of B.C. says it will be a rough year for Outfitters in B.C. Scott Ellis, the executive director of the...
Read more

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Fort St John RCMP Detachment

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A groundbreaking ceremony was held today, Friday, for the construction of new Fort St. John RCMP Detachment. On hand to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv