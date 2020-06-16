Members of Blueberry River First Nation protest for removal of Yahey, calling for more transparency

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the Blueberry River First Nation were protesting, on Tuesday afternoon, outside of their office on 100 Avenue for the removal of Former Chief Marvin Yahey.

At the June 10 meeting, Councillors alleged the Chief has failed to act in the Blueberry River First Nation’s best interest. Councillors also argue Yahey has not acted transparently, failed to address concerns over COVID-19, did not hold regular council meetings and provide or maintain proper meeting minutes.

Among the protesters were youth, such as Trinity Desjarlais, who want a leader that can provide a better future for the reserve.

“I’m here to basically show that the youth do have a part in this, and this is for the youth, and this is to show that we want a better chief, a better council for a better future for all of us.”

According to Boomer Desjarlais, the Federal Government has already signed a stamp of approval for Yahey to be removed as Chief and that they are looking forward to having a chief and council that can provide transparency and communication to its members.