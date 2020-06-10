Métis Nation BC and Northern Health sign Letter of Understanding

SURREY, B.C. – Through a virtual ceremony on Monday, June 9, 2020, Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) President, Clara Morin Dal Col and Northern Health Authority Board Chair, Colleen Nyce, signed a Letter of Understanding (LOU) solidifying the commitment to better health outcomes for Métis people.

MNBC Minister of Health, Susie Hooper, and Northern Health President and CEO, Cathy Ulrich, were official witnesses of the signing.

The LOU outlines the pledge to work together and establish Métis Nation’s influence and advice in decision making, and Métis specific approaches within the health care setting.

MNBC President Morin Dal Col stated, “As Métis National Council’s Minister for Health, and the President of Métis Nation British Columbia, I am excited to sign off on our Letter of Understanding between MNBC and Northern Health today. We look forward to the collective work ahead of us as we come together to ensure that the planning and delivery of health programs and services to Métis individuals, families and communities within the Northern Health region are accessible and culturally appropriate.”

Northern Health Board Chair, Colleen Nyce stated that “Northern Health is committed to partnering with Indigenous people and communities to build a health system that provides culturally safe services. This Letter of Understanding acknowledges our partnership with the Metis Nation to support the health and wellness of Metis people across the northern region.”

The signing of the LOU solidifies the commitment and positive growing relationship between Northern Health and MNBC.

The LOU will work to improve health outcomes, and better health services for the Métis families of the ten MNBC Chartered Communities served by Northern Health.

Those communities are:

• Métis Nation New Caledonia Society – Vanderhoof

• North Cariboo Métis Association – Quesnel

• Prince George Métis Community – Prince George

• Northwest BC Métis Association – Terrace

• Prince Rupert & District Métis Society – Prince Rupert

• Tri-River Métis Association – Smithers

• Ft St John Métis Society – Ft St John

• Moccasin Flat’s Métis Society – Chetwynd

• North East Métis Association – Dawson Creek

• River of the Peace Métis Society – Hudson Hope