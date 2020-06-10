Health

Mexico coronavirus numbers swell with over 4,000 new cases, 596 deaths

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Associated Press

Posted June 9, 2020 11:55 pm

Updated June 10, 2020 12:02 am

Mexico accumulated 4,199 more confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and 596 new deaths, suggesting the planned reopening of broader economic activities may still be far away.

Confirmed deaths had reached a peak of almost 1,100 per day last week, but the daily total had declined for a few days before Tuesday’s rebound. Mexico now has 124,301 confirmed cases and 14,649 deaths, but officials acknowledge that given Mexico’s low rate of testing, the real numbers are probably many times higher.

About one-fifth of Mexico’s cases — 26,666 — are among health care professionals,

