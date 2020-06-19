NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Ministry Technical Staff on scene assessing land movement along Old Fort Road

By Scott Brooks
Crews on the scene of Old Fort Road on June 19, 2020. Source Ministry of Transportation

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Localized movement on the Old Fort Road was detected last night, Thursday, and as a result of the movement, the Ministry of Transportation has made the decision to close the road as a precaution.

Since the landslide in 2018, the Ministry says an automated monitoring system has been onsite at Old Fort to provide continuous updates on movement in the area, and an operating protocol is in place to respond appropriately.

According to the Ministry, even though movement was detected along the road, there was no movement detected near residents.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Ministry reports that crews are currently on the scene and the road is now open for short periods of time to allow local traffic and essential services through while ministry technical staff assess the road.

