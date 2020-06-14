NewsRegional

Missing Kamloops man could be in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Kamloops RCMP are looking for help to find a missing person who may have travelled to Grande Prairie.

Jason Redhead was last seen in Kamloops on February 19, 2020. The Kamloops RCMP contacted Grande Prairie RCMP on Saturday, June 13, asking for help to locate Redhead.

Redhead has been described as;

  • 42 years old
  • Indigenous
  • Dark brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 5′ 6″ tall
  • 150 lbs
Community Interviews with Moose FM

Kamloops RCMP believes that Jason may have travelled to Grande Prairie and have extended the search area. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

