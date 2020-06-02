More discussion on workplace safety at next Chamber Rountable

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of a virtual roundtable this Thursday, June 4, for local business owners.

For this edition of the virtual roundtable, Chris Black, Director of OHS Consultation & Education Services at WorkSafeBC, is returning to talk more about the updates made for safely reopening businesses.

In his first virtual roundtable, on May 14, Black hosted a presentation on implementing measures to prevent the spread of the virus and how businesses can adjust.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the virtual roundtable, which is free to attend.

The virtual roundtable is taking place this Thursday, June 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

More information on the virtual roundtable can be found by visiting fsjchamber.com.