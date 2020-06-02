News

More discussion on workplace safety at next Chamber Rountable

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Chris Black, Director of OHS Consultation & Education Services at WorkSafeBC.

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Taylor receives $7,000 COVID-19 grant

The District of Taylor is set to receive a $7,000 response grant to combat the impacts of...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

More discussion on workplace safety at next Chamber Rountable

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Drive-in movies pitched in Taylor

Families in Taylor may soon be able to enjoy a drive-in movie night. Former...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of a virtual roundtable this Thursday, June 4, for local business owners.

For this edition of the virtual roundtable, Chris Black, Director of OHS Consultation & Education Services at WorkSafeBC, is returning to talk more about the updates made for safely reopening businesses.

In his first virtual roundtable, on May 14, Black hosted a presentation on implementing measures to prevent the spread of the virus and how businesses can adjust.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Everyone is welcome to participate in the virtual roundtable, which is free to attend.

The virtual roundtable is taking place this Thursday, June 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

More information on the virtual roundtable can be found by visiting fsjchamber.com.

Previous articleDrive-in movies pitched in Taylor
Next articleTaylor receives $7,000 COVID-19 grant

More Articles Like This

Taylor receives $7,000 COVID-19 grant

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The District of Taylor is set to receive a $7,000 response grant to combat the impacts of COVID-19.  The...
Read more

Drive-in movies pitched in Taylor

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
Families in Taylor may soon be able to enjoy a drive-in movie night. Former mayoral candidate Laura Prosko pitched...
Read more

Dawson Creek RCMP arrest impaired driving suspect involved in collision

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP have arrested a man for impaired driving following a collision. On Sunday, May 31, at 9:20 p.m., Dawson...
Read more

Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in BC, only four new cases across Province

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 64 and four new cases were...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv