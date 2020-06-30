News

More rain on the way for Fort St John, up to 50 mm expected by Thursday

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Residents hold meeting to voice concerns over Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Residents of the Old Fort held a meeting last night, Monday, regarding the current...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Bold Promotions awarded $10,000 grant

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

More rain on the way for Fort St John, up to 50 mm expected by Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - More rain is expected on the way for Fort St. John for the next...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – More rain is expected on the way for Fort St. John for the next couple of days.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Carmen Hartt, more rain will be coming to the area starting tomorrow, Wednesday, and will continue into Thursday with up to 50 mm of rain expected.

Lately, we have been experiencing an unsettled weather pattern and Hartt says we will continue to see more of that starting Thursday, which will be the occasional showers and thunderstorms.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for temperature, Hartt says we have been experiencing cooler than normal temperatures for this time of year.

“When we have a little bit of extra cloud and a little bit of extra wetness, the daytime high temperatures tend to be a little bit lower, so we haven’t seen the typical temperatures for this time of year.”

The average daytime high for early July is 21°C.

Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Return to a historic week in the legislature
Next articleBold Promotions awarded $10,000 grant

More Articles Like This

Residents hold meeting to voice concerns over Old Fort Landslide

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Residents of the Old Fort held a meeting last night, Monday, regarding the current landslide situation. Taking place at The...
Read more

Bold Promotions awarded $10,000 grant

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday, June 29, that local business...
Read more

Consumer shopping habits have changed during COVID-19 pandemic, says Couche-Tard

News Canadian Press - 0
LAVAL, Que. — Alimentation Couche-Tard says shoppers are purchasing larger-sized packages and stocking up on beer, wine and tobacco products during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The...
Read more

RCMP launch Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving Campaign

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. RCMP Traffic Services is launching its Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving Campaign for the month of July. According to Superintendent...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv