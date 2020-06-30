More rain on the way for Fort St John, up to 50 mm expected by Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – More rain is expected on the way for Fort St. John for the next couple of days.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Carmen Hartt, more rain will be coming to the area starting tomorrow, Wednesday, and will continue into Thursday with up to 50 mm of rain expected.

Lately, we have been experiencing an unsettled weather pattern and Hartt says we will continue to see more of that starting Thursday, which will be the occasional showers and thunderstorms.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for temperature, Hartt says we have been experiencing cooler than normal temperatures for this time of year.

“When we have a little bit of extra cloud and a little bit of extra wetness, the daytime high temperatures tend to be a little bit lower, so we haven’t seen the typical temperatures for this time of year.”

The average daytime high for early July is 21°C.