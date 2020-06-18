NewsRegional

MOT reports of 47 sites that were damaged by rain on South Peace roads

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Due to heavy rainfall amounts, parts of the bank along the Pine Pass have eroded on June 16, 2020. Photo Credit: Argo Roads South Peace

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

MOT reports of 47 sites that were damaged by rain on South Peace roads

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Ministry of Transportation is reporting 47 sites that were damaged from heavy rains in...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

House decorating, scavenger hunt planned for Canada Day in Hudson’s Hope

Hudson's Hope will throw a house decorating contest and reverse parade on Canada Day this year as...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Eight new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across BC, 2,425 have since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – Eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,783,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation is reporting 47 sites that were damaged from heavy rains in the South Peace.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, they are currently, as of Thursday, in the process of assessing damages to the roadways and repairs are underway.

In order to repair the roads, the ministry says it is following its protocol of ’12 Steps to Repairing Flood Damage in the South Peace’.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Some of the steps to repairing the roads in the South Peace include Assessment, Getting the Help There, and the Coordination of Utilities.

As always, know before you go by checking DriveBC for currently planned events and future planned events, incidents, road conditions and weather.

More information on repairing roads in the South Peace can be found on the transportation B.C. website.

Previous articleHouse decorating, scavenger hunt planned for Canada Day in Hudson’s Hope

More Articles Like This

House decorating, scavenger hunt planned for Canada Day in Hudson’s Hope

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
Hudson's Hope will throw a house decorating contest and reverse parade on Canada Day this year as an alternative to tradition due...
Read more

Eight new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across BC, 2,425 have since recovered

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,783, as announced on Thursday. According to...
Read more

Category 2 and 3 fires allowed in the Prince George Fire Centre

News Adam Reaburn - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Category 2 and 3 open fires are now allowed in the Prince George Fire Centre.
Read more

Funnel cloud spotted over Dawson Creek on Wednesday afternoon

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Many Dawson Creek residents had their eyes to the sky Wednesday afternoon as a funnel cloud hovered over the city. According...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv