MOT reports of 47 sites that were damaged by rain on South Peace roads

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation is reporting 47 sites that were damaged from heavy rains in the South Peace.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, they are currently, as of Thursday, in the process of assessing damages to the roadways and repairs are underway.

In order to repair the roads, the ministry says it is following its protocol of ’12 Steps to Repairing Flood Damage in the South Peace’.

Some of the steps to repairing the roads in the South Peace include Assessment, Getting the Help There, and the Coordination of Utilities.

As always, know before you go by checking DriveBC for currently planned events and future planned events, incidents, road conditions and weather.

More information on repairing roads in the South Peace can be found on the transportation B.C. website.