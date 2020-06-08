FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Drive-in movies are now a huge thing across the country. We got a lot of great feedback for our first Movie in a Parking Lot event back in May, and we are excited to announce Movies in a Parking Lot will happen all summer long.

Movie in a Parking Lot is presented by Fort St. John Co-Op, Knappett Industries and VE Brandl. The event will be happening on June 26 and 27 at the North Peace Arena Parking Lot. We will be featuring Deadpool on June 26th at 5 P.M., 7:30 P.M. and 10 P.M., and The Lego Movie on June 27th at 4 P.M., 6 P.M. and 8 P.M.

Thanks to the City of Fort St. John, we have added two more dates, June 30 and July 1st (Canada Day). We will be featuring The Mask on June 30th at 5 P.M., 7:30 P.M. and 10 P.M. and Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who on July 1st (Canada Day) at 4 P.M., 6 P.M. and 8 P.M.

We’ll then host two more drive-ins on July 24 & 25 and August 21 & 22. We will announce the movies playing on those dates closer to the events.

There won’t be concessions available at this event, and anyone attending will have to bring their own snacks. Physical distancing rules will be in effect, and anyone attending must not leave their vehicle unless for a washroom break. Washroom facilities will be available on-site. Garbage cans will not be available, and attendees have to take their own garbage with them at the end of the night.

Tickets are free, but you must reserve your tickets at Energetictickets.ca starting at 11 AM on June 8th! You only need one ticket per vehicle. Movie in a Parking Lot presented by Fort St. John Co-Op, Knappett Industries and VE Brandl is sponsored by Burger King, Home Hardware, Backcountry, Kalmar Construction and Windsor Plywood.