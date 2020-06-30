MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Happy Canada Day

Summer this year is going to look a little different with public health restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. With large gatherings currently put on hold, many of our favourite Canada Day activities and celebrations have unfortunately been cancelled.

I want start by wishing my wife Val a happy 25th wedding anniversary. Thanks for putting up with me all these years, I love you!

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

I also want to encourage residents to get out and safely celebrate our nation and all that our region has to offer. Here are just a few ways that you and your family can enjoy this year’s Canada Day, while also respecting the necessary physical distancing requirements:

With many of our region’s biking and walking trails now open to the public, a family bike ride is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and get in some physical activity.

Have a small barbeque and safely enjoy the company of your family and closest friends in your own backyard.

Go on a staycation and take the trailer to one of our region’s scenic campgrounds and explore a new park with your loved ones.

Spend some time on the water at one of our lakes or rivers and enjoy a day of fishing, boating or kayaking.

Although we may not be able to have the usual parades and activities that we are used to, I would also encourage you to check out what alternative plans have been arranged in your community.

While shopping for your Canada Day supplies, remember to shop locally. This summer it will be vital that we keep supporting our local businesses as they fight to keep their doors open. These are the businesses that will help put us all on a path to economic recovery and they need our support.

There is no doubt that this will be a Canada Day like no other, but I hope you will still take the time to connect with family and friends and celebrate what it means to be Canadian.

With our rich history, expansive natural and cultural heritage, strong values and sense of purpose, we are truly fortunate to call Canada home.

It is a great privilege to serve as your Member of Parliament and to live in beautiful Northeastern BC.

On behalf of my family and staff, I wish all of you a safe and Happy Canada Day!