Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – I Want To Hear From Our Region’s Young Adults

Avatar
By Bob Zimmer
Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament - Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Hudson’s Hope Pool to open in July

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The District of Hudson's Hope announced today, Tuesday, that their outdoor pool will...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

New turf to be installed in Kids Arena this summer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Kids Arena Field House will see...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek and Fort St. John Movie Theatres to open July 3

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Landmark Cinemas says the movie theatres in Fort St. John and Dawson...
Read more
Avatar
Bob Zimmer

As a father of four, I know how important it is to listen to our youth, to hear their perspectives on the issues of the day, and to use that knowledge and energy to work towards positive change for our region.

That is why I have decided to set up a Youth Advisory Council. The council will be made up of five to ten young adults between the ages of 16 to 25 who will meet once a month to discuss issues like agriculture, oil and gas, education, or other topics of interest and to provide their unique points of view.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The goal of the Youth Advisory Council is to give our region’s younger generation a voice, to challenge each others’ views constructively, and to offer suggestions on how they would improve legislation or motions in the House of Commons. Anything a member brings to the council will have a chance to be a part of the work that I do both in Ottawa and in our region.

If the Youth Advisory Council is something you are interested in being a part of, please send an email to pgprnr.yac@gmail.com answering the following questions and include a copy of your resume:

  1. What are some of the biggest issues that you face during your day-to-day life that you think should be addressed?
  2. What ideas do you have that you think I need to hear?
  3. Why do you think it’s important for you to be on the Youth Advisory Council?

The council’s co-chairs Kaylee Lindberg and Katie Haab will be going through each application thoroughly and those who are selected will be contacted with further details. The first meeting will take place in late summer on Zoom or in-person depending on COVID-19 health and safety restrictions at that time.

I decided to establish the Youth Advisory Council because I wanted to help get our region’s youth more involved in the issues of today so they can make real changes in Canadian politics. I’m excited to get this started and to hear from, and work with, our region’s future leaders.

Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – NDP have planned little for BC recovery
Next articleHudson’s Hope Pool to open in July

More Articles Like This

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – NDP have planned little for BC recovery

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
Yesterday, MLAs returned to the legislature — either in person or via skype — to engage in what is surely one of the most...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – #MackenzieMatters

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
On June 11, our local forestry sector was once again hit with devastating news with the announcement that Paper Excellence Canada would be curtailing...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Save the caribou – Kill the moose?

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
One of the amazing perks about living in the North Peace is our proximity to some of the greatest wildlife this province has to offer....
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Parliament Is An Essential Service And Our Democracy Deserves Better Than This

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
I know many of you are angered that the Liberals, with the help of the NDP, have extended the suspension of regular sittings in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv