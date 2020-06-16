Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – #MackenzieMatters

Avatar
By Bob Zimmer
Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament - Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

New lifeguard app launched to help prevent overdoses

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA), in partnership with regional health authorities and Lifeguard...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province accepting applications for BC Agri-Business Planning Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Government is now accepting applications for the B.C. Agri-Business Planning Program, along...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Trudeau extends the CERB by 8 weeks

OTTAWA, O.N. - The prime minister announced the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit will be extended by eight...
Read more
Avatar
Bob Zimmer

On June 11, our local forestry sector was once again hit with devastating news with the announcement that Paper Excellence Canada would be curtailing operations at its Mackenzie pulp mill.

First and foremost, my thoughts are with the 253 employees that will be affected by this closure. If any of you need assistance please do not hesitate to contact my office in Prince George at 250-561-7982 or Bob.Zimmer.C1@parl.gc.ca.

There is no doubt that British Columbia’s forestry industry was already in crisis prior to COVID-19. This latest closure in Mackenzie makes it clear that the global pandemic has only exacerbated things thanks to a lower demand for pulp and a shortage in the fibre supply.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Not only that but Derek Nighbor, President and CEO of Forest Products Association of Canada, recently testified before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance that many companies within the forestry sector haven’t been able to access the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy because they do not meet the Liberal’s revenue decrease criteria.

Even during a global pandemic, the Liberals can’t be bothered to support one of our nation’s vital industries and this flaw in the wage subsidy program is putting more forestry jobs at risk unnecessarily.

For well over a year my Conservative colleagues and I have been calling on the Liberal government to do more to support our forestry workers, including finalizing a new softwood lumber agreement.

While the U.S. Commerce Department did determine in a preliminary finding in February that softwood lumber duties should be reduced, this ruling will not be finalized until August. It also by no means replaces a softwood lumber agreement that would provide much needed stability and predictability for our forestry workers.

It is clear that strong leadership is needed to repair our trading relationship with the United States so that a softwood lumber agreement can finally be reached. So far, the Liberals have shown they are just not up to the task.

I know news of the pulp mill closure in Mackenzie has hit the community especially hard. How could it not? But, if there is one thing I know about Mackenzie, it’s that its residents will always rally around one another, especially during difficult times like these. I know this time will be no different and I am here to help in any way I can.

#MackenzieMatters

Advertisement
Previous articleProvince accepting applications for BC Agri-Business Planning Program
Next articleNew lifeguard app launched to help prevent overdoses

More Articles Like This

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Save the caribou – Kill the moose?

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
One of the amazing perks about living in the North Peace is our proximity to some of the greatest wildlife this province has to offer....
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Parliament Is An Essential Service And Our Democracy Deserves Better Than This

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
I know many of you are angered that the Liberals, with the help of the NDP, have extended the suspension of regular sittings in...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Back to School and my IDL townhall

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
On June 1, children from across the province returned to classrooms after weeks of being kept at home because of the pandemic. It will,...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Petition on Caribou Recovery Consultation

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
I know caribou isn’t a topic that’s been top of mind for a while with COVID-19, but it is still very much a huge...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv