Nearly 60,000 students across BC return to school as in-class learning reopens

VICTORIA, B.C.- The B.C. Government reopened in-class learning to all students on Monday, June 1, with close to 30 percent of expected enrolment in attendance.

According to the Government, the majority of students back in attendance were grade six students at just over 48 percent, while grade 12 students were the lowest in attendance at 14.5 percent.

The number, so far, only reflects the first day of part-time in-school learning.

The reopening of schools in B.C.is part of the Province’s Stage three rollout and families have been given the option to continue learning from home or to have children back in classrooms to finish out the 2019-2020 school year.

Kindergarten to grade five students has been limited to around 50 percent of the school’s capacity, with either half-time learning or alternating schedules. While grade six to 12 classes have been limited to around 20 percent of the school’s capacity and one day a week.

For the children of essential service workers and the students who may need more support, they will continue to be offered in-class learning full-time.

All school districts have health and safety plans that are approved by the Ministry of Education and follow strict guidelines that have been provided by the Provincial Health Officer as well as WorkSafeBC. These measures include:

Limiting the number of students in school, avoiding groups or gatherings of students and taking students outside more often

Regular cleaning of high-contact surfaces at least twice a day and cleaning the school building at least once a day

Staggering drop-offs, lunch and recess breaks

Staff and students to assess themselves daily for COVID-19 symptoms and to stay home if you don’t feel well.

For more information: gov.bc.ca/SafeSchools/.