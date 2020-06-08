new-brunswick-announces-9-new-cases-in-campbellton-area-as-outbreak-grows

New Brunswick health officials have announced nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

All are located in the region of Campbellton, N.B., also known as Zone 5, and bring the total number of active cases in the province to 24.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, said eight of the new cases are linked to the ongoing outbreak at Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville, N.B.

The cluster of active cases has been traced back to a doctor who contracted the virus in Quebec and did not self-isolate upon his return to New Brunswick.

One case remains under investigation and contact-tracing is being conducted.

So far the outbreak has resulted in the death of one person, Daniel Oullette, a resident at Manoir de la Vallée.

Staff and residents at the long-term care home continue to undergo regular testing.

“We can never eliminate all risks,” said Russell, at the provincial update on Monday.

