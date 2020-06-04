Health

New Brunswick records first COVID-19-related death

By Global News
Global News

New Brunswick has recorded the first COVID-19 death in the province.

The death is linked to the ongoing outbreak in Zone 5, the region of Campbellton, N.B.

The cluster has been traced back to a Campbellton doctor who contracted the virus in Quebec and did not self-isolate upon his return to New Brunswick.

READ MORE: N.B. minister says some long-term care workers have quit, director disputes claims

In a Facebook post, Michel Ouellette has identified his father, Daniel Ouellete, as the man who died.

Daniel was a resident of Manoir de la Vallée, a 57-bed long-term care facility in Atholville, N.B.

Bruce MacFarlane, a spokesperson for the health department, confirmed the death in an email to Global News on Thursday.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, will address the death at a COVID-19 update scheduled for 2:30 p.m. AT on Thursday.

