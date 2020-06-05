new-brunswick-to-mandate-face-coverings-in-public-buildings,-reports-no-new-covid-19-cases

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, a day after reporting its first death related to the disease.

That puts the province at a total of 136 COVID-19 cases. Health officials say 121 people have recovered from the disease.

Four people remain in hospital, one of which is intensive care.

The province has also announced that face coverings will be required by anyone entering a building open to the general public beginning Tuesday, June 9.

Masks covering the mouth and nose had previously been required in any location where physical distancing of 2 meters wasn’t possible.

The expansion of the guideline sees exemptions for children under 2, any children attending a licensed early education and child care facility and those unable to wear face coverings for medical reasons.

New from New Brunswick Public Heath: “Effective on Tuesday, June 9, the requirement to wear a face covering in any location in which physical distancing of 2 metres is not possible, is extended to everyone entering a building open to the general public.”

