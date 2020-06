FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A new dock has been installed this week on Charlie Lake.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. and B.C. Parks funded the new dock located in Beatton Provincial Park.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society says Charlie Lake is a shallow, highly-productive lake that offers great angling opportunities for walleye and northern pike in particular.

The park also has a boat launch, swimming beach, and camping available.