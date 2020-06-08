new-moms-who-lost-jobs-amid-coronavirus-told-to-work-to-qualify-for-parental-ei

Alexis Adams is joyful about the arrival of her third daughter but she is also concerned about how to pay for another maternity leave that is, like her daughter, barely a week old.

Adams lost her job in late March when COVID-19 shut down the television show she was working on. She was about 150 hours short of qualifying for employment insurance, which is how the federal government delivers maternity and parental leave benefits.

“It’s very, very troubling,” Adams, 39, said over the phone as she explained how she and her family were counting on the benefits to cover living expenses.

“We have a mortgage, we’ve had to defer our mortgage, all of those things that everyone else is dealing with,” she said.

“It gives us, both my husband and I, knots in our stomachs to think about it.”

