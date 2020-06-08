Health

New moms who lost jobs amid coronavirus told to work to qualify for parental EI

Avatar
By Global News
new-moms-who-lost-jobs-amid-coronavirus-told-to-work-to-qualify-for-parental-ei

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery start petition to halt moose cull

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery have started a petition calling on the Government to halt...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Top doctor expresses concern over Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus

Canada’s top health officer on Sunday expressed concern over higher consumption of alcohol and junk food during the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Boundary Water Station closed to public for construction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Boundary Water Station will be closed to the public starting tomorrow, June 9th,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Alexis Adams is joyful about the arrival of her third daughter but she is also concerned about how to pay for another maternity leave that is, like her daughter, barely a week old.

Adams lost her job in late March when COVID-19 shut down the television show she was working on. She was about 150 hours short of qualifying for employment insurance, which is how the federal government delivers maternity and parental leave benefits.

“It’s very, very troubling,” Adams, 39, said over the phone as she explained how she and her family were counting on the benefits to cover living expenses.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We have a mortgage, we’ve had to defer our mortgage, all of those things that everyone else is dealing with,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It gives us, both my husband and I, knots in our stomachs to think about it.”

4:43Handling the ‘mother load’ during the pandemic

Handling the ‘mother load’ during the pandemic

Her story is being repeated across the country as new mothers,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleHealth experts pen letter in support of anti-Black racism protests during pandemic
Next articleFootball among fall university sports to be cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

More Articles Like This

Football among fall university sports to be cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Health Global News - 0
The Western Mustangs quest to the 2020 Vanier Cup has ended, months before the season was scheduled to kick off. U Sports, the national governing...
Read more

Health experts pen letter in support of anti-Black racism protests during pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Thousands of doctors and health professionals have written an open letter in support of anti-Black racism protests during the novel coronavirus pandemic, stating that...
Read more

New Brunswick announces 9 new cases in Campbellton area as outbreak grows

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick health officials have announced nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday. All are located in the region of Campbellton, N.B., also known as Zone...
Read more

Ontario reopening Phase 2: Groups of 10 allowed, places of worship to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
The Ontario government announced a regional approach to Stage 2 of reopening the province amid the coronavirus pandemic on Monday. As of Friday at 12:01...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv