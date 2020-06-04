new-rules-to-speed-up-approvals-for-exploratory-drilling-off-newfoundland

Canadian PressEnergy News

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Canadian government is moving ahead with new rules it says will speed up approvals for exploratory oil and gas drilling off the east coast of Newfoundland.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan has issued a statement saying the new ministerial exemption regulation will improve the efficiency of assessments while upholding the “highest standards” of environmental protection.

However, three environmental groups have launched a federal court challenge, arguing exploratory drilling off Newfoundland will now be green-lit without proper environmental assessments.

O’Regan says the new regulation will help the oil and gas industry remain competitive because it will provide investors with “more predictability and certainty.”

As well, O’Regan says the regulation strengthens conditions to ensure projects adhere to environmental protection standards.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government says the new assessment process will shorten timelines and ensure environmental protection. The province says the existing process can take up to 900 days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press

