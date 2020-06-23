New turf to be installed in Kids Arena this summer

News

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Kids Arena Field House will see new turf installed this summer.

Fort St. John City Council approved a tender for $153,400 to replace the turf. The turf was removed from the Kids Arena in late 2019 after water from the fire suppression system was released two different times.

The turf was already scheduled to be replaced in the 2020 Capital Budget. The turf was initially installed in the Kids Arena when the facility was converted from a single ice rink to an indoor soccer pitch in 2010.

On top of the new turf, the facility will see netting installed on the ceiling to prevent any further problems with the fire suppression system and to protect lighting in the building.

The Capital Budget included $250,000 for the project. The winning bid went to Team Rochon Inc/GTRTurf for $153,400.

