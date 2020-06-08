new-zealand’s-film-industry-heads-back-to-work-after-coronavirus

New Zealand’s capital has had an extra buzz of excitement over the past week since Hollywood director James Cameron and his crew flew in to film the much-anticipated sequel of the epic science-fiction film “Avatar.”

The film is among a handful of productions kicking off in New Zealand as it begins to open up after containing the novel coronavirus, and looks to its film industry to give its battered economy a boost.

New Zealand’s borders remain closed to foreigners but the government gave special permission for the 55 crew members working on the “Avatar” sequel to jet in on a chartered plane.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Certainly, the fact that we are able to start earlier than some countries is great, much as it’s distressing to see that the pandemic is still such a challenge around the world,” said Annabelle Sheehan, chief executive of the New Zealand Film Commission.

Story continues below advertisement

1:05Coronavirus outbreak: New Zealand launches app to help people track own movements

Coronavirus outbreak: New Zealand launches app to help people track own movements

New Zealand’s mountains,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS