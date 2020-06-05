HealthNewsRegional

No active cases of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie, City has 11 active cases

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Alberta Health Services is reporting no active cases of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie, as of Friday afternoon.

There is now a total of six recovered cases within the County of Grande Prairie.

Within the City of Grande Prairie, Health Officials report one active case has now been deemed recovered, while 11 still remain active.

A total of six cases are now considered recovered in Grande Prairie.

Across the Province, Alberta Health Services only reported seven new cases on Friday, the lowest daily number since March 12 and no new deaths were reported.

A total of 7,098 Albertans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while 6,624 have since recovered from the virus.

