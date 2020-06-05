no-new-cases-of-coronavirus-identified-as-more-businesses-in-nova-scotia-reopen-friday

Nova Scotia confirmed that there are no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, with the total number of confirmed cases remaining at 1,058.

Friday also marks the day that bars and restaurants across Nova Scotia are reopening after being closed nearly three months due to the pandemic.

The government also announced that Northwood, the long-term care home in Halifax, currently has only one resident and one staff with actives cases.

“It remains important for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health order and directives – practise good hand washing and other hygiene steps, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from those not in your household or family household bubble,” the province said in a statement.

“And limit planned gatherings of people outside your household or family household bubble to no more than 10.”

2:02‘Something has to do be done:’ Plaintiff in Northwood class action lawsuit wants accountability

