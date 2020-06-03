no-yelling,-wear-a-mask:-how-george-floyd-protests-can-be-safe-amid-covid-19

Health experts say those taking to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd — a Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in Minnesota — should wear masks and practice social distancing to stay safe amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The protests, which began in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week, have now spread across the U.S., and abroad including to Canada.

In a series of tweets Monday evening, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, offered some safety advice, saying that when it comes to protesting amid the pandemic, “virtual protest is the safest bet.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

2/4 When we feel strongly about something, it’s natural to want to stand up, join others & be heard. If you can’t protest virtually during #COVID19, GO OUT SMART to peaceful protest. 1st check local #publichealth guidance on safe gathering size.

— Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) June 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

But Tam said that when that is not an option,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS