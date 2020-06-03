NewsRegional

North District RCMP continue to search for wanted man

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The North District RCMP continue to ask for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted Dawson Creek man.

According to RCMP, they are continuing to locate 32-year-old Stacy Ray Laglace, who is currently wanted on multiple warrants for offences including kidnapping with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent, among other extremely violent offences.

Laglace is described as:

  • Indigenous male
  • 5’6″
  • 185 lbs
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
Community Interviews with Moose FM

The RCMP believes Laglace to be armed and extremely dangerous.

If seen, he should not be approached and you should call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have any information on Laglace, you are being asked to call Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

