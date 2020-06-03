North District RCMP continue to search for wanted man

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The North District RCMP continue to ask for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted Dawson Creek man.
According to RCMP, they are continuing to locate 32-year-old Stacy Ray Laglace, who is currently wanted on multiple warrants for offences including kidnapping with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent, among other extremely violent offences.
Laglace is described as:
- Indigenous male
- 5’6″
- 185 lbs
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
The RCMP believes Laglace to be armed and extremely dangerous.
If seen, he should not be approached and you should call 9-1-1 immediately.
If you have any information on Laglace, you are being asked to call Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.