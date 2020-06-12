North Peace Cultural Centre launches survey for COVID-19 and the Arts

News

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre and other cultural organizations, in Fort St. John, are starting to plan their re-openings following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have issued a little survey for residents and community members to fill out, which focuses on arts and cultural activities and how you feel, as residents, about options for a safe return once government restrictions have been lifted.

Responses to the survey will be kept confidential and anonymous and, no contact information is needed to fill out the form.

The North Peace Cultural Centre closed in mid-March as part of Provincial Health Officer guidelines.

You can find the survey on the North Peace Cultural Centre’s Facebook Page.

