North Peace Fall Fair cancelled, possible alternative event in the works

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2020 edition of the North Peace Fall Fair has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the North Peace Fall Fair President, Bruce Christensen, organizers have made the decision to cancel this year’s Fall Fair due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christensen says they were trying to hold off as long as possible on cancelling this year’s Fair but ultimately, they had to make the difficult decision to cancel it.

While this year’s Fair has been cancelled, depending on how the situation goes, Christensen hopes to have an alternative event to the fair, such as a community picnic at the Fair Grounds.

Christensen says the plan on an alternative event is still in the very early stages and is dependent on Provincial Health Guidelines by the fall.

