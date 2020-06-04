North Peace Pride Society to hold “drive-by parade” this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Pride Society has a “drive-by parade” planned for this Saturday, June 6.

According to the North Peace Pride Society Treasurer, Don McMillan, the Pride Society decided to hold a “drive-by parade” following the decision to cancel the traditional Walk and Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade will start at 2:00 p.m. at WI Centennial Park, make its way down 100 Street, cut across 93 Avenue, up 86 Street to North Lights College Drive and then back to WI Centennial Park.

It is to note that all participants in the parade must drive at a speed of no more than 30 km/h and all drivers must obey traffic laws.

Pride merchandise will be available for sale at WI Centennial Park, commencing at 1:00 p.m., until the Parade start time.

For more information, you can visit the North Peace Pride Society’s Facebook page.