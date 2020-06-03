Northern Health: hours changing for COVID-19 online clinic and information line

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has announced that it is changing the hours of operation for the COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line.
Starting this Thursday, June 4, the new hours of operation will be Monday to Friday from noon to 8:00 p.m., while Saturday, Sunday, and any Statutory holidays will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The service was launched in March to help Northern B.C. residents have easy access to health advice about COVID-19, while also having the option to do virtual screenings if needed.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
In May, the Online Clinic and Information Line had answered over 12, 000 calls from residents in Northern B.C.
To contact the COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line, you can call 1-844-645-7811.