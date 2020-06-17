NewsRegional

Northern Rockies RCMP to launch online crime reporting tool

By Scott Brooks

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies RCMP is launching a new online crime reporting tool.

The RCMP say, starting Thursday, June 18, the online crime reporting tool will be made available to the residents of Fort Nelson.

According to RCMP, residents and business owners, with a valid email address, will be able to use the online crime reporting tool to report less serious crimes that occurred in their community where there is no suspect or witness and follow up by a police officer is not required.

The online crime reporting tool will provide residents with a way to submit reports of certain non-emergency crimes online, such as property theft, and receive file numbers immediately for their records and submission for insurance claims.

More information on the new crime reporting tool can be found on the Northern Rockies RCMP website.

