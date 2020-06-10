Health

‘Not a lot of notice’: many London, Ont., child care centres won’t be reopening Friday

It seems many child care centres in London, Ont., won’t be ready to reopen as soon as they’re able to.

The Ontario government announced on Tuesday that all child care centres will be allowed to reopen Friday, under strict guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-executive director of London Bridge Child Care Centres, Angela Woodburn, said they had been “eagerly awaiting this announcement” but added that she’s left with a lot of questions.

“The guidelines that were referenced in the announcement [Tuesday] — we have not yet received them. Once we receive the document we’ll make sure that the reopening plans we’ve been working on align with the government’s expectations,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.

Woodburn says London Bridge Child Care Centres has been operating two emergency child care sites but it’s not yet clear when they will reopen all their locations.

“At this point, we’re not looking to open on Friday. Like I said, we haven’t received the guidelines yet so we’re not sure what all will be involved in that.”

Woodburn added that they began hearing from parents and guardians “almost immediately” after the province’s announcement and that throughout the pandemic,

