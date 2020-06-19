NPSS Grads celebrate virtually through online stream

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School held its Graduation Ceremony on Friday for the graduating class of 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s ceremonies were different compared to previous years as they were held virtually through an online stream.

Wishing graduates success for their future endeavours included dignitaries such as the Mayors of Fort St. John and Taylor, MLA Dan Davies, and Superintendent Stephen Petrucci.

Mayor Lori Ackerman congratulated grads on their accomplishments and has confidence that the grads will be able to use their education to make the community a better place.

“I know you will be able to go forward and using your knowledge, your education, you’re going to be able to create a better future for not only yourself, your family, your community as well.”

The full graduation ceremony can be watched below.

https://www.facebook.com/EnergeticCity/videos/346621276304256/