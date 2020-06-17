NPSS Graduation Ceremony this Friday via online stream

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Graduation Ceremony for North Peace Secondary School will be taking place this Friday, June 19, in a different format.

Back in May, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided by the secondary school for the 2020 Graduation Ceremony to be held as a virtual event via online streaming.

According to North Peace Principal Randy Pauls, prior to Grad Day, grads will order their gowns and come to the school at a preset time, with parents and family members, if desired.

Pauls says a stage will be set up in the main gym, with a podium. Students will walk the stage, and receive their diploma while being video recorded.

Then on June 19, the recorded video of the ceremony will be streamed online for everyone to watch, similar to previous grad ceremonies.