NR RCMP investigate two unoccupied vehicles damaged by gun fire at separate locations

By Scott Brooks

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Northern Rockies RCMP are currently investigating incidents where two unoccupied vehicles were damaged by gunfire at separate locations.

According to RCMP, on Saturday, June 20, they were advised of mischief to property involving firearms.

A highway paving crew reported sometime during the previous night one of their unoccupied vehicles had been fired at. The vehicle was parked at the end of a construction zone approximately 100 km North of Fort Nelson on Highway 97.

The second incident was discovered later the same day when police responded to a vehicle being found in the ditch at kilometre 590 on highway 97. When police attended the crash site, the vehicle was unoccupied, however, there were multiple bullet holes in the vehicle.

Investigators determined the crash had happened the day before and the driver had received a ride to Fort Nelson. The unoccupied vehicle was shot at some time after the driver had left the scene.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is being asked to call 250-774-2700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

