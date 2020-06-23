NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Old Fort Landslide has moved 150-160 metres since Thursday

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The landslide as of June 20, 2020 - Ben Hopkins

Old Fort Landslide has moved 150-160 metres since Thursday

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation has provided an update regarding the Old Fort Landslide.

According to the Ministry, since Thursday, June 18, the Old Fort Landslide has moved approximately 150 to 160 metres.

Due to the landslide, the Old Fort Road is inaccessible and will remain closed until further notice as crews continue to conduct geotechnical assessments of the area.

An evacuation alert has been issued to residents of Old Fort, telling them that they should evacuate given the nature of the slide.

According to the Ministry, the back scarp at the top of the slide has dropped 9.2 metres since the slide re-initiated.

The Ministry says it will continue to assess the situation.

Further updates for residents can be found on the Peace River Regional District website.

