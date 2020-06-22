Old Fort Landslide moves 100 metres

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Old Fort Landslide has moved up to 100m since Thursday night.

Saturday, the Peace River Regional District asked residents to complete a survey to determine the community’s needs. Approximately 150 people live in the Old Fort Subdivision, and as of 3 pm Sunday, 32 people have completed the survey.

The Old Fort road remains closed while geotechnical staff from the Ministry of Transportation assess the latest movements. Residents are being asked to report any signs of slide movement or incidents to the local maintenance contractor, Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd., who can be reached 24/7 at its emergency line: 1-800-842-4122.

Old Fort Resident Survey

Of those that responded, 13 percent were working to evacuate from the subdivision on Sunday. Almost everyone in the community says they have food to last them for the next seven days. The PRRD will use the information from the survey to determine what residents need.



Interactive Map of the Old Fort Landslide

The following map has been created using data from the Ministry of Transportation. The data is current as of June 21, 2020.

Of those households surveyed, the Peace River Regional District found that:

91% do not have medical or mobility challenges that would impact their ability to leave.

91% have enough food and water for the next 7 days.

97% will not need sewage disposal in the next 7 days

75% will not need water within the next 7 days

65% will not need garbage disposal services within the next 7 days.

50% of people intend to travel in and out of the community daily using their own means.

65% of people will need assistance travelling in and out of the community on a daily or weekly basis

13% planned to evacuate the area on June 21/20

75% of people with pets would need assistance to evacuate (if evacuation is required)

91% of people with livestock would need assistance to evacuate (if evacuation is required)

Emergency Support Services will continue to be available until Monday, June 29, 2020, only to those who have evacuated, if the road reopens during this time, ESS will be discontinued. As of June 21, 28 people have registered for ESS. You can register by calling 250-794-3310, Monday – Friday 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

Paperwork for extensions will be dropped off at hotels, and those billeting can pick up paperwork tomorrow at Fort St John City hall between 8:30–4:30 pm this week.

Any residents that haven’t completed the survey can fill it out here

PRRD Geotechnical Report

In January of 2020, the PRRD hired Tetra Tech to complete its own study of the landslide. The study is still ongoing. Originally crews from Tetra Tech were supposed to start fieldwork in March and April, but those plans were put on hold due to COVID-19.

With the new movement, Tetra Tech crews are now on-site and will liaise with geotechnical experts.

To date, the Province has not released any information about the 2018 landslide to the public or the Peace River Regional District. The PRRD requested the data from the Province through a Freedom of Information Request. That request was denied. The Province said the information could not be released due to the possible harm it would cause law enforcement.