Old Fort Landslide moving approx 1 metre per hour says MOTI

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has provided residents of Old Fort with an update, Friday, on the landslide.

According to the update, the Ministry of Transportation says the Old Fort Landslide continues to move at approximately one metre per hour.

The Ministry advises the public that it is unsafe to cross the slide by any means and that the area should be avoided.

The Regional District says Emergency Support Services are still available to residents who need it and will continue to be available until the road is reopened.

As of Thursday, June 25, 57 residents have registered for ESS.

In addition, the District says services, such as a temporary boat launch and garbage disposal, will be coming soon.

Further updates can be found on the Regional District’s website.