Old Fort Road closed again soil moves near road

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The road to the Old Fort is closed as of June 19, 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2018 Old Fort Landslide has moved again and now the Old Fort Road is closed in both directions.

Residents of the Old Fort are stuck in their community after it was determined late Thursday night to close the Old Fort Road. The road is blocked from the entrance of the Site C Dam.

The Peace River Regional District says the soil movement appears to be localized around the road. The PRRD says this has been confirmed by GPS monitoring.

The PRRD also says they do not believe this is a sign of a larger-scale movement of the slide.

The notice from the PRRD goes onto say, “To keep road users safe, the road will be closed until a geotechnical assessment is completed. Geotech is travelling to site for assessment first thing in the morning.
Next update at 10:00 AM, June 19th.”

The Provincial Government will determine if the PRRD needs to enact it’s Old Fort Emergency Plan. Existing evacuation orders and evacuation alerts remain in effect. No new evacuation orders or alerts have been issued. Only emergency responders may enter the evacuation order areas.

For further information, please contact the District office at 250 787-3237.

Residents woke on Saturday, September 29th, 2018, at some point during that night, part of the Old Fort Hills shifted bringing part of the hill down and blocking the Old Fort Road. Residents were evacuated from their homes for over a month while the slide continued to move. The slide hasn’t moved since residents were allowed to return to their homes in 2018.

Photos from the 2018 landslide.

  • A look at the temporary road into the Old Fort – Ministry of Transportation
  • A photo of the Old Fort Slide taken October 27, 2018
  • Construction started on October 19 to build a temporary road to the Old Fort – Yellowhead Road and Bridge
  • Elected officials tour the damaged section of the Old Fort Road. Photo by Dan Davies, Member of the Legislative Assembly – Peace River North/Facebook
  • MP Bob Zimmer and Chair of the Regional District Brad Sperling are standing on the Old Fort Road October 18, 2018 – MP Bob Zimmer
  • Some of the debris over the Old Fort Road on October 10, 2018
  • A look at the Old Fort Road east of the first slide in October 2018.
  • A look at the Old Fort Road east of the first slide.
  • Damage to Old Fort Road caused by the re-activated landslide located below the Viewpoint. Photo by Rodney Hafner/YRB North Peace
  • A vehicle seen next to the landslide on the Old Fort Road on Tuesday morning. Photo submitted by Bobbi Pardy
  • Photo by Chris Newton
  • Photo by Chris Newton
  • Photo by Chris Newton
  • Photo by Chris Newton
  • Photo by Chris Newton
  • Photo by YRB North Peace/Facebook
  • Photo by Chris Newton
  • New photos of the landslide in the Old Fort taken the morning of October 1, 2018.
  • New photos of the landslide in the Old Fort taken the morning of October 1, 2018.
  • Police are blocking the Old Fort Road past the entrance to Site C
  • A photo of the Old Fort Road Landslide on September 30 at 7:30 a.m.
  • Another look at the Old Fort Road

