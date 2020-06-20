Old Fort Road closed until further notice

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation has closed the Old Fort Road until further notice.

Thursday night, the landslide from 2018 started to move again. The PRRD, says as of Friday, the ground is moving 300 – 450mm per hour.

The new movement, also caused the Peace River Regional District to put all the residents of the Old Fort under an evacuation alert.

The slide is affecting the only road access in and out of the area.

The PRRD alert on Friday said, “Anyone not prepared to shelter in place should consider leaving the area, as the situation could worsen and prevent the road from re-opening in the morning. The ground movement has created difficulty for the Ministry of Transportation (MoTI) to maintain the road in a safe and passable condition. The likelihood, duration, and speed of continued ground movement are unpredictable at this time.”

As a precaution, the ministry has closed Old Fort Road to all but emergency vehicles. Construction equipment, maintenance contractor staff and ministry technical staff remain on site.

The ministry will continue to work with its partners and the community in monitoring the situation. Geotechnical professionals remain on site and assessments are underway.

Residents are asked to report any signs of slide movement or incidents to the local maintenance contractor, Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd., which can be reached 24/7 at its emergency line: 1 800 842-4122.