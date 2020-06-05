HealthNewsRegional

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in BC, no current active cases in Northern Health Region

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in BC, no current active cases in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,632,...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

World Fair to take place virtually this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The World Fair will be happening virtually this Saturday, June 6, due to the COVID-19...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Fighters respond to structure fire early Friday morning

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire. According to Dawson...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,632, as released by Health Officials on Friday.

On Thursday, during the Province’s epidemiological modelling update, it was announced that all of the 64 reported cases in the Northern Health Region had since recovered.

In the breakdown within Northern Health, there were a total of 14 cases in the Northeast, 14 in the Northwest, and 36 in the Northern Interior, per 100,000.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

While there currently may not be active cases in some areas, Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says it does not mean the risk of transmission does not exist.

There are currently 193 active cases in B.C., and 2,272 people who tested positive have since recovered.

21 individuals are hospitalized, with five of those in ICU.

167 people have since passed away due to the virus.

Henry continues to urge British Columbians to practice safety measures, such as physical distancing and wearing a face mask, to avoid the risk of developing a second wave for the virus.

Previous articleWorld Fair to take place virtually this Saturday

More Articles Like This

World Fair to take place virtually this Saturday

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The World Fair will be happening virtually this Saturday, June 6, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ted Sloan will be the...
Read more

Dawson Creek Fire Fighters respond to structure fire early Friday morning

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire. According to Dawson Creek Fire Chief, Bob Fulton,...
Read more

Crown, company drop charges against LNG pipeline opponents in B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Criminal and civil contempt of court charges have been dropped against those who were arrested in February for violating an injunction while fighting the construction of...
Read more

No active cases of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie, City has 11 active cases

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Alberta Health Services is reporting no active cases of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie, as of Friday...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv