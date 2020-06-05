One new COVID-19 case confirmed in BC, no current active cases in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,632, as released by Health Officials on Friday.

On Thursday, during the Province’s epidemiological modelling update, it was announced that all of the 64 reported cases in the Northern Health Region had since recovered.

In the breakdown within Northern Health, there were a total of 14 cases in the Northeast, 14 in the Northwest, and 36 in the Northern Interior, per 100,000.

While there currently may not be active cases in some areas, Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says it does not mean the risk of transmission does not exist.

There are currently 193 active cases in B.C., and 2,272 people who tested positive have since recovered.

21 individuals are hospitalized, with five of those in ICU.

167 people have since passed away due to the virus.

Henry continues to urge British Columbians to practice safety measures, such as physical distancing and wearing a face mask, to avoid the risk of developing a second wave for the virus.